Darin Bryan Memorial 5K/10K set for May 29th in Chillicothe

A 5K/10K run/walk will be held in Chillicothe as a fundraiser for the North Missouri Fellowship of Christian Athletes. The Darin Bryan Memorial 5K/10K will start at Simpson Park on May 29th at 7:30 am.

Awards will be presented to males and females in different age groups. Participants will receive free t-shirts.

Online registration is available at this link, costs $30, and ends May 28th at 8 pm. Race day registration will cost $35 and will start May 29th at 6:45 am. Anyone registering on race day is asked to bring a mobile device and electronic payment information.

Proceeds from May 29th’s 5K/10K will benefit the North Missouri Fellowship of Christian Athletes in memory of Darin Bryan.

FCA reports Bryan was a 1987 Chillicothe High School graduate who felt called to serve God and help young people come to know Jesus by working with FCA. He died due to a vehicle accident when he was 29 years old.

