DAR hold monthly meeting; two awarded certificates for volunteer work

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Dorcus Richardson Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution held its monthly meeting on February 7, 2022, at the BTC Bank meeting room.

Scott Sharp with the North Central Missouri Development Alliance presented a program on local community development.

A program was given by Tony Ralston and Sam Smith about the VFW Memorial Brick Project. The project is to raise funds so that renovations can be made to the VFW building to be able to provide additional services to local veterans.

DAR is a non-profit, non-political volunteer women’s service organization dedicated to the promotion of patriotism, education, historic preservation, and service to the community as a part of the DAR Service to America initiative. In 2021 the Dorcas Richardson Chapter provided 2310 hours of voluntary service to the community by its members. A certificate of Appreciation and Outstanding Service Award was presented to Daughters Barbara Smith and Mary Lynn Griffin for their dedicated volunteer work in 2021.

Related