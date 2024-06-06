DAR chapter elects new officers and honors award winners for 2024

Share To Your Social Network

The Dorcas Richardson Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) met on June 3, 2024, at the BTC Bank Meeting Room. The meeting opened with the DAR Ritual, Pledges, Preamble, and American Creed. Highlights from the President General’s Message and National Defender were presented.

The Women’s Minute, a tribute to beloved daughter Evelyn Goodrich Trickel who passed away in April 2023, was presented by Cathie Smith. The Conservation Minute and American Indian Minute were presented by Connie Key.

A report from the state convention was provided. The chapter received the “MO Honor Roll – Level I Award,” “Recognition of Appreciation for Support of MO Veterans Homes,” “Outstanding Donations Award,” and a certificate for participating in the “Celebrating Stars and Stripes America 250” initiative.

There was an announcement of the 2024 DAR Good Citizen Award winners who are as follows: Ella Jo Novak – Trenton R-9, Molly Milazzo – Grundy R-V, Faith Siemer – Princeton R-5, and Gracie Rogers – North Mercer R-III.

The following officers were elected for the new year beginning September 2024: Regent – Connie Key, Vice-Regent – Barb Spencer, Chaplain – Marlene Ralston, Recording Secretary – Vicki Meservey, Corresponding Secretary – Cathie Smith, Treasurer – Mary Lynn Griffin, Registrar – Cindy Guthrie, and Historian – Shyla Hamilton.

