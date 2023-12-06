DAR chapter celebrates service and community at Dec. 4 meeting

The Dorcas Richardson Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) convened on December 4, 2023, at the First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall. The assembly commenced with the customary DAR Ritual, including pledges, the Preamble, and the American Creed. Key points from the President General’s Message and the National Defender were shared during the meeting.

The Chapter reported an impressive 3,900 hours contributed to “Service to America” initiatives. Shyla Hamilton was honored with a “Service to America” award and pin for her remarkable 42 years of dedication to the DAR. Evelyn Goodrich Trickel, unable to attend, was similarly recognized for her 38 years of service with the same award and pin.

The meeting also featured presentations such as the American Indian Minutes by Jackie Soptic, the Conservation Minute by Cathie Smith, and the Women’s Minute by Vicki Meservey. The latter paid homage to Evelyn Goodrich Trickel, a distinguished educator, Green Hills historian, author, and past “Pillar of the Community” honoree by the Chamber of Commerce. Trickel, alongside Michael D. Patrick, co-authored the book “Orphan Trains to Missouri” in 1997, with contributions from Ms. Evelyn Sheets.

Following the formal meeting, a coffee and cookie reception was held for Veterans, First Responders, and community helpers. This reception, part of the “Wreaths Across America” program, featured a special wreath dedication for the World War I Memorial at Moberly Park.

DAR, a non-profit, non-political women’s volunteer service organization, is committed to patriotism, education, historic preservation, and community service. Membership is open to any woman aged 18 or older who can trace her lineage to an ancestor who contributed to American independence.