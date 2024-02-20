Dance the night away at Trenton’s father-daughter event

Share To Your Social Network

The Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce is set to host a Father-Daughter Dance in April, promising a night of nostalgic fun with a 1950s sock-hop theme. This event, scheduled for April 13, invites doors to open at the Trenton High School Commons at 4:45 p.m. The evening will kick off with a grand march in the Trenton Performing Arts Center at 5:30 p.m., followed by the dance, which runs from 6 to 8 p.m.

Tailored for girls aged three to 12, the dance aims to provide an enchanting experience with activities that include refreshments and a photo booth to capture memorable moments. A father-daughter duo ticket is priced at $25, with an additional charge of $5 for each extra daughter. Attendees should note that ticket prices will rise to $30 per father-daughter pair starting April 1.

Those interested in joining the festivities can purchase tickets through Eventbrite or directly from the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce office, which is accessible by appointment. For further details about the Father-Daughter Dance on April 13, individuals can reach out to the chamber office at 660-359-4324 or Chamber Ambassador Briana Bentley at 660-654-9231.

