Dan Wilford presents program on Workforce Development Board of North Missouri at Trenton Rotary Club

On Thursday, July 6, the Trenton Rotary Club gathered at the BTC Bank community room to hear a presentation on the Workforce Development Board of North Missouri. Presiding over the meeting was Jackie Soptic, with Dan Wilford delivering the program and Steve Taylor serving as the sergeant at arms. Michael Ormsby introduced the program to the attendees.

Brent Stevens, the Executive Director of the Development Board, addressed the members and provided an overview of the organization’s operations. Covering 34 counties in north Missouri, the main office is situated in Trenton. Acting as the fiscal agent, North Central Missouri College plays a vital role in supporting the board’s activities. The governing board, comprised of 19 members, is appointed by the county commission within the region. Job centers, serving three sub-regions, are located in Trenton, Chillicothe, St. Joseph, Maryville, Hannibal, Kirksville, and Warrenton. The board offers various programs, including services for adults (18 and over), dislocated workers, youth (14 to 18), Skillup (assisting recipients of SNAP benefits), and Jobs League (offering year-round job opportunities). The job centers are accessible to job seekers, individuals looking to change careers, and employers in search of workers. Services provided encompass job search assistance, resume support, interview preparation, basic computer skills training, career exploration, unemployment assistance, work experience opportunities, tuition aid, and other supportive services. Over the past year, the job centers served a total of 5,471 individuals.

During the business meeting, the club made several announcements. Chris Hoffman was appointed as the flag chairman committee, while a chairperson is still needed for the Salvation Army holiday bell ringing. The board members agreed that the club would allocate up to $500 for side dishes to be served at the Trenton R-9 Back to School staff meal. Furthermore, discussions were held regarding providing additional funding to the Charles Holmes Rotary Scholarship at NCMC. The club also revealed plans for a new member orientation, scheduled for the August 3 meeting.

Looking ahead, the Trenton Rotary Club’s upcoming meeting on Thursday, July 13, will feature Steve Schieber, the CEO of Wright Memorial Hospital/Hedrick Medical Center, as the guest speaker.

