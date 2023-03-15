Dallas Halley returns to Green City as high school principal

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Green City R-1 has announced the hiring of Dallas Halley as a high school principal for the 23-24 school year.

Halley is a former Green City R-1 educator, serving the district for 7 years He has served as an elementary classroom teacher and has coached at the high school level. Through the interview process, Mr. Halley was able to share his goals of supporting staff; ensuring all classrooms are environments in which students can reach their full potential.

“We are excited to welcome Mr. Halley back to the District,” said Jason Salas, Board of Education Vice President. “Mr. Halley has developed a strong rapport with Green City students and staff, and, in his new leadership role, we know he will work hard to ensure the continued success of our school community.”

Superintendent Tennille Banner stated, “I am very excited to have Dallas return to the Green City R-1. He was a very successful classroom teacher and coach. He has high expectations for himself and others and has the work ethic needed to be successful in this new role.”

Mr. Halley responded by saying, “I appreciate the Green City R-1 Board of Education and Mrs. Banner for allowing me the opportunity to come back to Green City. I feel privileged to have been an educator within the Green City R-1 School District and value the experiences I will now have as the high school principal. I look forward to working with an outstanding group of individuals. Together I believe we will accomplish great things. We are GC.”

Earning his Bachelor of Arts Degree in elementary education from Graceland University, Mr. Halley began his teaching career in 2015. He then went on to earn his Master of Education in Educational Leadership from William Woods University in 2020.

Mr. Halley and his wife Morgan reside in Unionville. He will officially begin his duties as a high school principal in July of 2023

