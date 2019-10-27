Daisy Award winners announced for Wright Memorial and Hedrick Medical Center

Nurses from Wright Memorial Hospital and Hedrick Medical Center held a recognition ceremony on Thursday, October 24 from 5 – 7 p.m. at the NCMC Barton Campus in Trenton.

Several achievements were recognized throughout the evening, and two nurses were presented with the DAISY Award.

The DAISY Award is an international program that rewards and celebrates the extraordinary clinical skill and compassionate care nurses provide every day. The award was established in 1999 by the family of J. Patrick Barnes, who died from complications of the auto-immune disease Idiopathic Thrombocytopenia Purpura (ITP) at age 33. Today the DAISY Foundation recognizes extraordinary nurses everywhere who make an enormous difference in the lives of so many people by the work they do every day.

The winners of the Daisy Award were Mele Patterson from Wright Memorial Hospital and Brittaney Evans from Hedrick Medical Center.

Others nominated for the award included Bob Drehsen (HMC), Gretchen Finch (HMC), Kristi Campbell (WMH) , Kaleigh Hoerrmann (HMC), Kayla Nowland (HMC), Laura Land (HMC.WMH), Misty Riddle (HMC), Nichole Stout (HMC), Taylor Lewis (HMC), Shelly Mehrhoff (HMC), and Randee Stratton (WMH).

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 70 Shares