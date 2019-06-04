Customers of KCP&L could see $3.45 increase in monthly billing

Kansas City Power and Light Company has filed an application with the Missouri Public Service Commission seeking to adjust the demand side investment mechanism charge on customer bills.

The charge appears as a separate line item on customer bills and allows KCP&L to recover demand-side management program costs and incentives under the Missouri Energy Efficiency Investment Act.

The Public Service Commission reports the application indicates a residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity per month will see the charge increase by about $3.45 per month, effective August 1st.

Applications to intervene and participate in the case must be filed by June 14th with the Secretary of the Missouri Public Service Commission or by using the Commission’s Electronic Filing and Information System on the Missouri Public Service Commission website.

Individuals wishing to comment should contact the Office of the Public Counsel or the Public Service Commission staff.