About 900 Farmers Electric Cooperative members are without power in the Gallatin and Lake Viking area.

Communications Manager Brent Reeter reports the cold weather-related outage started a couple of hours ago, and he is not sure when power will be restored. Crews are aware of the outage and are working to get power back.

Reeter asks that members bear with Farmers Electric and stay bundled up.

