Cultural Corner Art Guild and Gallery to host reception for artist Debra Myers

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Cultural Corner Art Guild and Gallery will host a reception one evening next week for artist Debra Scoggin Myers.

Myers is an assistant professor of art at the Culber Stockton College in Canton, and gallery officials say many of her works feature country scenes depicting rural life in our area.

The reception is to be held on October 28th from 5 until 7 pm. The public is invited.

Appetizers, beverages, and wine will be served at Cultural Corner and Art Gallery which is located at 424 Locust Street in Chillicothe.