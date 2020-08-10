Cultural Corner Art Guild and Gallery to hold class on State Historical Society poster contest

The State Historical Society of Missouri’s Bicentennial Commission has introduced two poster contests: one for youth grades 3-6 and one for 7-12th graders. The theme for these contests is “Sharing Missouri’s Stories” – past, present, and future. Detailed rules can be found on the State Historical Society of Missouri website.

A free class will be held at the Cultural Corner Art Guild & Gallery at 424 Locust Street on Thursday, August 20th at 6:00 pm where we will answer your questions about the contest, brainstorm ideas and students can begin work on their individual posters. Materials will be provided.

All posters must be completed and submitted to the Cultural Corner Art Guild and Gallery by September 30. Any youth in the appropriate age group can create a poster, but a non-profit sponsoring agency must submit the poster to the State office on his/her behalf. All local entries will be displayed at the Cultural Corner in early October.

Sponsoring organizations, including the Cultural Corner Art Guild & Gallery, Chillicothe Center for the Arts, Kelly Poling Arts District, Livingston County Preservation Society, and the Livingston County Library-Lillian DesMarias Youth Branch will judge and select entries to submit to the Missouri Bicentennial Commission Poster Contest.

If you have any questions in the meantime, please call Rodney Mouton at 760-546-8595.

