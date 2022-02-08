Cultural Corner Art Gallery to feature “Shades of Us” exhibit

A Black History Month art exhibit at the Cultural Corner Art Gallery in Chillicothe will feature Black artists.

Shades of Us” is described as showing different viewpoints of how we intertwine and see ourselves within each other’s artistry. The exhibit is available through March 19th. Cultural Corner Art Gallery hours are Tuesdays from 1 to 4 o’clock, Wednesdays from 10 to 4 o’clock, Fridays from 10 to 4 o’clock, and Saturdays from 1 to 4 o’clock.

Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe sponsors “Shades of Us.”

