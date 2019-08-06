Culpepper and Merriweather Circus to perform in Mercer on August 24

A circus is coming to Mercer for two performances on Saturday, August 24, 2019.

Culpepper and Merriweather Circus present “Under the Big Top” at the Homecoming Park north of Mercer. Showtimes on the 24th are at 2 o’clock and 4:30. The event is a fundraiser for the Mercer County Helping Hands organization.

Advance tickets are on sale at several locations including Kelly’s Hairum, and the Shelter Insurance office in Princeton as well as Girdner Post lumber and Crazy Horse Cafe in Mercer. The advance ticket price is $7.00 for youth from two years old to 12 years old and for those 65 and older. The price for those age 13 through 64 will be $10.00.

On August 24th, the ticket cost will be higher at the circus grounds rising to $10.00 for those ages two to 12 and 65 or older and $15.00 for those ages 13 through 64.

The Helping Hands organization provides financial assistance to persons from Mercer County who have medical needs.