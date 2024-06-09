Crystal Narr graduates from U.S. Chamber’s Institute program

Share To Your Social Network

Crystal Narr, IOM, Executive Director of the Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce, has graduated from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Institute for Organization Management. This achievement marks her receipt of the IOM Graduate Recognition, signifying the completion of 96 credit hours in nonprofit management.

The Institute for Organization Management, a professional development program of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, provides comprehensive education and training for nonprofit leaders. Nearly 1,000 individuals attend the Institute annually, enhancing leadership, advocacy, marketing, finance, and membership management skills. The curriculum is designed to build stronger organizations and better serve their members.

Raymond P. Towle, IOM, CAE, vice president of the Institute for Organization Management, praised the graduates, stating, “Institute graduates are recognized across the country as leaders in their industries and organizations. These individuals have the knowledge, skills, and dedication necessary to achieve professional and organizational success in the dynamic association and chamber industries.”

Since its inception in 1921, the Institute program has educated thousands of association, chamber, and nonprofit leaders. The program consists of four weeklong sessions at various university locations nationwide, allowing participants to tailor their education through a mix of required courses and electives.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is the world’s largest business organization, representing companies of all sizes across every sector of the economy. It supports local chambers of commerce, industry associations, and large corporations, fostering individual growth through interactive learning and networking opportunities.

