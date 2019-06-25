Crystal Narr completes first year at Institute for Organization Management

Institute for Organization Management, the professional development program of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation, has announced that Crystal Narr, Executive Director, of the Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce, has recently completed her first year at Institute for OrganizationManagement, a four-year nonprofit leadership training program at the University of Wisconsin in Madison.

“Institute graduates are recognized across the country as leaders in their industries and organizations,” said Raymond P. Towle, IOM, CAE, the U.S. Chamber Foundation’s vice president of Institute for Organization Management. “These individuals have the knowledge, skills, and dedication necessary to achieve professional and organizational success in the dynamic association and chamber industries.”

Since its commencement in 1921, the Institute program has been educating tens of thousands of association, chamber, and other nonprofit leaders on how to build stronger organizations, better serve their members and become strong business advocates. Institute’s curriculum consists of four weeklong sessions at five different university locations throughout the country. Through a combination of required courses and electives in areas such as leadership, advocacy, marketing, finance, and membership, Institute participants are able to enhance their own organizational management skills and add new fuel to their organizations, making them run more efficiently and effectively.