Crystal Narr celebrates 10 years with the Chillicothe Area Chamber

Crystal Narr, IOM, is celebrating 10 years of service with the Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce. Over the past ten years, her leadership has been instrumental in driving the Chamber’s mission forward, fostering economic growth, and enhancing the quality of life within the Chillicothe community. Her efforts have strengthened the Chamber and profoundly impacted local businesses and community members.

With the 10th anniversary, the Board extends heartfelt congratulations to Crystal on her recent graduation from the U.S. Chamber’s Institute for Organization Management (IOM). The IOM Graduate Recognition signifies the completion of 96 credit hours of course instruction in nonprofit management. This prestigious achievement underscores her dedication to professional development and excellence in organizational leadership.

With her new title, Crystal Narr, IOM, it is anticipated that she will continue to bring about positive changes and growth. Her determination and innovative approach are qualities that have consistently propelled the Chamber toward success. “We are incredibly proud of Crystal’s accomplishments,” said Tomie Walker, President of the Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. “Her leadership, determination, and grit get things done for Chillicothe. Crystal is visionary and works tirelessly for the betterment of our community.”

Crystal’s commitment to the Chamber and the community is truly commendable. As we celebrate her 10th anniversary with the Chamber on June 9th, we look forward to many more years of her exemplary service and the continued success of the Chamber under her guidance.

