Crowder State Park welcomes public with multiple events

Crowder State Park, located west of Trenton, will host a series of events on June 1. The day’s activities will include an “Amazing Race”-style event, the park’s annual public meeting, a Rocks! Touch Table, and a nature scavenger hunt.

Check-in for the “Amazing Race”-style event will start at the lake parking lot at 8 a.m. The challenge, set to begin at 8:30 a.m., will take place on portions of the park’s trails and the lake. Participants will complete various mental challenges. The registration deadline for this event was May 24.

The annual public meeting will be held at the amphitheater from 11 a.m. to noon. Representatives from Missouri State Parks will provide information about the park and answer questions in an open house-style event. The public is encouraged to share comments about the park and its operations.

At 2 p.m., a Rocks! Touch Table will be available at the campground shower house. Later, a nature scavenger hunt will take place at the campground amphitheater at 6 p.m.

Watercraft rentals will also be available at Crowder State Park. Rentals will be offered on May 31 and June 1 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on June 2 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

