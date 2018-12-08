Crowder State Park west of Trenton is transitioning to Rainout Line, which allows individuals to find out what current conditions are on the park’s trails as well as trails at other Missouri State Parks.

Resource Manager Anna Persell says information on trail conditions at Crowder, Cuivre River, Rock Bridge Memorial, and Knob Noster state parks can be found by calling 573-398-7001. There is also a mobile application for iPhone and Android devices.

Individuals can sign up for email and text notifications at the Rainout Line website, however, users should note that the Rainout Line does not show event cancellations at the parks.

More information on any events and/or cancellations can be found at the Missouri State Parks website.