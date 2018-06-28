Crowder State Park to offer Spider Sniff program June 30

Crowder State Park will offer an informational program about spiders 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 30, at the campground amphitheater.

During the one-hour Spider Sniff program, participants will learn interesting facts about the different types of spiders found in Missouri. The program will include a short hike to search for spiders at the park. Participants are encouraged to wear insect repellant and closed-toed shoes. Participants should also bring a flashlight.

Following the Spider Sniff program, the next session of the park’s Explorer Hour program series begins at 10 a.m. at the campground amphitheater. During the program, park staff will lead participants in a nature activity, which could include an exploratory walk in the park, a nature-related craft or nature-themed game. Participants are encouraged to wear insect repellant. The Explorer Hour program will continue each Saturday in July and August, and the final program will be Saturday, Sept. 1.

The Spider Sniff and all Explorer Hour programs are free and open to the public. For more information about the event, call the Crowder State Park at 660-359-6473.

Like this: Like Loading...