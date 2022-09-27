Crowder State Park to offer guided bus tours of fall colors

Local News September 27, 2022 KTTN News
Fall Color at Crowder State Park
To see fall foliage, join Crowder State Park team members on a guided bus tour of the Thompson Cemetery area Saturday, Oct. 15, and Sunday, Oct. 16.

On the guided bus tours, participants will see fall colors, along with other interesting features of the area. Bus tours will leave the equestrian parking lot every half hour starting at 1 p.m. with the last bus leaving at 3:30 p.m.

Participants are encouraged to wear insect repellent to avoid tick and insect bites when spending time outdoors.

Crowder State Park is located at 76 NW Highway 128 in Trenton. For more information, call 660-359-6473

