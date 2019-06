Staff from Crowder State Park west of Trenton will present facts about cold-blooded animals that can be found at the park next month.

The Cold Blooded Animals program will be held at the campground amphitheater the night of July 13th from 8:30 to 9:30. Facts will be shared about snakes, frogs, toads, and fish.

Participants are encouraged to dress appropriately for the weather and bring insect repellent. Those interested may contact Crowder State Park for more information at 660-359-6473.