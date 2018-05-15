Crowder State Park to host guided nature tour

Crowder State Park west of Trenton will host a guided nature hike this weekend.

Park staff will guide participants and discuss different types of native wildflowers and animal signs along the North Thompson Trail Saturday, May 19 from 10 o’clock to noon.

The hike will begin at the equestrian parking lot and participants are encouraged to dress for the weather, wear comfortable closed-toed shoes, and bring their own water. Participants are also encouraged to wear insect repellent.

Call Crowder State Park at 660-359-6473, check the park’s Facebook page or visit the Missouri state parks website for more information.

