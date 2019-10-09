Crowder State Park to host Fall hike on Redbud Trail

Join park staff at the campground amphitheater at 10 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 26 for a 2-mile guided hike on Redbud Trail. Plants, trees, and animals along the route will be discussed during the hike. Redbud Trail is a moderately rugged trail that takes visitors into an area similar to the Ozark Highlands of southern Missouri.

Participants are encouraged to dress for the weather, bring water, wear sturdy shoes and insect repellent.

Crowder State Park is located in northern Missouri, off Highway 65; west of Trenton off Highway 146. For more information about the event, call Crowder State Park at 660-359-6473.

