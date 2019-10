Crowder State Park will offer free guided bus tours of the Thompson Cemetery 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, October 19th and 20, 2019.

Park staff will point out fall foliage and other interesting features along the way. Tours will run every half hour with the last tour ending at 4 p.m. Meet at the equestrian parking lot off of Dove Lane.

Crowder State Park is located west of Trenton off Highway 146, north of Highway 36. For more information about the event, call the park at 660-359-6473.

