Crowder State Park to host Easter Egg Hunt during April

The Easter Bunny lost Easter eggs on the trails at Crowder State Park. The public is invited to hike the trails at the park from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily during April to locate these eggs and enter in a drawing for a hiking stick from the park’s souvenir collection.

Hikers should record the egg color combination on the trail, take a selfie with one of the eggs and submit the color combination, trail name, and selfie to [email protected] by midnight April 30.

Hike Crowder State Park’s five trails and enter a color combination, selfie, and trail name for each to be entered in the drawing five times.

Participants are encouraged to dress for the weather, bring water and wear sturdy shoes and insect repellent.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others.

Crowder State Park is located in northern Missouri, off Highway 65; west of Trenton off Highway 146. For more information about the event, call Crowder State Park at 660-359-6473.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit the Missouri State Parks website.

