Crowder State Park to host “Creatures of the Night” hike

Crowder State Park will host a Creatures of the Night Hike at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17. During this guided night hike, park staff will present information about animals that can be seen and heard at night.

Participants should meet at the Shelter 3 parking lot. They are encouraged to dress appropriately for the weather, including closed-toe shoes. Insect repellent is also recommended.

Crowder State Park is located west of Trenton off Hwy 146. For more information about the event, call Crowder State Park at 660-359-6473.