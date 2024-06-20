Crowder State Park to host “Christmas in July” celebration

Share To Your Social Network

Crowder State Park, located west of Trenton, will host its annual “Christmas in July” event from July 5 through July 7. The festivities will feature a variety of activities designed to spread holiday cheer during the summer months.

On Friday, campers are invited to decorate their campsites with Christmas decorations for a chance to win prizes. The following day will feature a Christmas photo scavenger hunt at 10 a.m. Participants are encouraged to don their favorite Christmas apparel and race through the campground, capturing photos of various holiday-themed items.

At noon on Saturday, visitors can enjoy making Christmas crafts at the campground shower house. Simultaneously, judges will anonymously tour the campground to select the best-decorated campsites. Facebook users will also have the opportunity to vote for their favorite campsite.

In the afternoon, at 3 p.m., Christmas games will be held at the campground amphitheater. The winners of the campsite decorating contest will be announced at 6:30 p.m., followed by a session of Christmas trivia. Attendees can enjoy Christmas treats during the trivia event.

Campers are expected to pack up and leave on Sunday, July 7. For more information on the Christmas in July event, visit the Crowder State Park Facebook page.

