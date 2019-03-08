Crowder State Park to host Spring hiking event

Crowder State Park west of Trenton has a hike and volunteer day scheduled for this month.

Interested individuals can meet park staff for the “Spring into Spring Hike of Tall Oaks Trail” at the Shelter 3 parking lot the morning of March 23rd at 10 o’clock. The guided three-point two-mile hike is considered to be moderate with staff discussing trail features throughout the hike. Hikers should bring water and wear weather-appropriate clothing.

Crowder State Park is seeking volunteers to participate in stewardship, trail work, and cleanup projects for Spring Volunteer Day. Volunteer registration begins at the Camp Grand River Recreation Hall on the morning of March 30th at 8 o’clock. Projects will be done from 9 o’clock to noon and 1 to 4 o’clock. Volunteers can participate in the morning, afternoon, or both and anyone wanting to volunteer must register.

Participants 14 years old and younger need a parental signature at the time of registration and require a chaperone. Volunteers 15 to 17 years old only need a parental signature and lunch will be provided. Those interested in bringing a group to volunteer should contact Crowder State Park prior to the Spring Volunteer Day.

More information on the Spring into Spring Hike or volunteer day can be found by calling the park at 660-359-6473.