The staff of Crowder State Park west of Trenton will share facts about different types of mammals that make the park their home during an informational program.

Mammals of Missouri will be held at the park’s campground amphitheater the night of August 11th from 8:30 to 9:30. Participants are encouraged to dress appropriately for the weather and wear insect repellent.

Call Crowder State Park at 660-359-6473 or visit mo state parks (dot) com for more information.

