Crowder State Park to hold event featuring famous Missourians and tour of the Thompson House

Crowder State Park west of Trenton will hold an event about famous Missourians on May 8th. Senior citizens are invited to Grand River Dining Hall from 10 to 3 pm.

The event will include lunch, a park tour, and a tour of the Thompson House. The Thompson House is owned by the Friends of the Thompson House, which will cohost May 8th’s event.

The event will be free, but registration is required and must be completed by May 5th at noon. Registration is available online by clicking or tapping this link.

