Crowder State Park to hold Amazing Race-style challenge

An Amazing Race-style challenge will be held at Crowder State Park west of Trenton. Registration will start at the lake parking lot on June 3rd at 8 am, and the challenge will start at 8:30 am.

The event will be held on portions of the park’s trails and lake. It will include outdoor activities, such as running or hiking on trails, kayaking, and mental challenges.

The June 3rd event at Crowder State Park will be held in conjunction with the American Hiking Society’s National Trails Day initiative.

