Crowder State Park to celebrate July 4th with nature programs

Crowder State Park west of Trenton will hold several nature programs Saturday, July 4th.

An Explorer Hike will begin at the campground amphitheater that morning at 10 o’clock. Closed toe shoes are recommended for the short hike.

A nature game or craft will be held at the campground shower house that afternoon at 3 o’clock.

Birding 101 will be Saturday, July 4th’s evening program. Dan McCann will give a presentation at the amphitheater at 8:30.

Insect repellent is recommended for the outdoor activities.

Fireworks are not permitted in Crowder or any other Missouri State Park. However, visitors may hear fireworks because Crowder is surrounded by private property.

Crowder State Park’s electric and full hook up campsites are all reserved for this weekend. Basic campsites are still available. Reserve a spot for this weekend or the future at mostateparks.com.

Campsites can be reserved up to 12 months in advance at a Missouri State Park starting today (Tuesday). Reservations can also be made up to 7 o’clock the night before arrival.

