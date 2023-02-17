Crowder State Park Superintendent presents program at Trenton Rotary Club meeting

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Crowder State Park Superintendent Anna Persell spoke at the Trenton Rotary Club meeting on February 16th. She gave an update on improvements at the park and discussed events being planned.

She reported a platform tent site is to be constructed that can be reserved through the park’s camping reservation site. All camping is by reservation only, and reservations for camp spots can be made through the state parks website up to one year before the date the campers will be there.

Plans are also underway to install electricity at the shelter house near the beach area. Persell said the group camping area holds up to 120 individuals and is busy daily from Memorial Day weekend to August 1st. It then has weekend use. She noted camp groups use the facility, which is also used for weddings and reunions.

Crowder State Park has more than 19 miles of trails for hiking, biking, and equestrian use. It will be used for an Amazing Race-Style Challenge on June 3rd.

Seniors to the Park Day is scheduled for May 8th. Notable Missourians will be recognized through activities, a park tour, and a meal and travel to the Thompson House. That event will be for individuals at least 65 years old. Registration is required by May 5th.

Christmas in July is planned for July 7th through 9th. A Christmas trivia contest will be July 8th.

Dutch Oven Cooking Weekend is September 15th through 17th. Women will participate in outdoor skill activities during Crowder Women in Nature on October 7th and 8th. A Halloween event is planned for October 27th.

A Learn to Paddle event will also be held. The date is to be announced.

Crowder State Park will also have its yearly Toddler Tuesdays. They will start on April 4th and continue each Tuesday for six weeks. Persell reads preschool-age participants a story, and then a craft is done.

During the business meeting, Trenton Rotary Club members were reminded to respond to their invitation to the club’s 100th celebration on March 9th. Each attendee is asked to bring two pairs of shoes for the club’s Shoes for Orphan Souls and Bright Futures Trenton shoe projects.

It was announced the club will have a special program on April 6th featuring Doctor Kim Baxter, who is a Nebraska optometrist who works with Rotary clubs to provide eye care to individuals in Kenya and south and central Africa. Area clubs are invited to attend.

