Crowder State Park invites hikers to explore nature from March to May

Crowder State Park, located west of Trenton, will host multiple hikes in the coming months.

A Winter’s Beauty Hike is scheduled to start at the Shelter 3 parking lot on March 1 at 9 a.m. This 7.5-mile hike will follow the Tall Oaks and South Thompson trails, allowing visitors to explore often unseen areas within the park.

The Animals in Winter Hike is set for March 3, beginning at the Shelter 3 parking lot at 4 p.m. During this 3.2-mile journey on the Tall Oaks Trail, participants will search for signs of animal life.

A Last Day of Winter Hike will take place on March 18, starting at the tennis courts at 9 a.m. This two-mile excursion on the Redbud Trail will showcase the area’s topography.

An April Fool’s Hike is planned for April 1, commencing at the Campground Amphitheater at 9 a.m. This guided 7.5-mile hike along the South Thompson Trail will reveal seldom-seen areas of the park.

Additionally, Crowder State Park will offer Friday Spring Wildflower Hikes from April 5 through May 24. Each hike will begin at 9 a.m., featuring different routes where spring wildflowers will be highlighted.

Participants in the Crowder State Park hikes from March through May are advised to wear comfortable clothing and shoes suitable for the weather and to bring water and snacks.

For more information about the hikes, visit the Crowder State Park Facebook page.

