Crowder State Park hosts public information meeting July 10

Representatives from Missouri State Parks invite the public to attend an informational meeting at Crowder State Park on Saturday, July 10. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at the Campground Amphitheater.

The public is invited to share comments and ask questions about the park and its operations. Representatives from the park will be present to provide information and to answer questions.

Input from the public is important to Missouri State Parks. These informational meetings, which are being held in all state parks and historic sites, help create two-way communication with the public. The meetings give staff the opportunity to let people know the current status and plans for the park or historic site. They offer visitors the opportunity to comment on the facilities. For a list of scheduled informational meetings, visit this link.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others.

Crowder State Park is located in northern Missouri, off Highway 65; west of Trenton off Highway 146. For more information about the meeting, call Crowder State Park at 660-359-6473.