Crossroads Correctional Center reports inmate death

At 11:01 a.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, Peyton McAnelly, a resident at Crossroads Correctional Center in Cameron, Missouri, was pronounced dead. McAnelly, identified by DOC No. 1282902, was 32 years old.

McAnelly was serving multiple sentences, including a life plus 25-year sentence for second-degree murder, a 15-year sentence for first-degree attempted robbery, and a 25-year sentence for armed criminal action. All sentences were from St. Charles County. He was received into the Missouri Department of Corrections on May 11, 2015.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

