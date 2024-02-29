Crossroads Correctional center in Cameron announces inmate death

Share To Your Social Network

At 6:37 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, resident Clifford Miller, DOC No. 509935, was pronounced dead at Crossroads Correctional Center in Cameron, Missouri.

Miller was a 64-year-old resident serving a life sentence for forcible sodomy, a 45-year sentence for armed criminal action, a 15-year sentence for second-degree assault, a 30-year sentence for first-degree assault, and a 25-year sentence for kidnapping from Jackson County. Miller was received in the Missouri Department of Corrections on Sept. 26, 1994.

An autopsy will be conducted.

