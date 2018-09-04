Crossroads Correctional Center begins next stage of modified lockdown

Crossroads Correctional Center has begun the next stage of the step-down process from the current modified lockdown to normal activity.

On Aug. 9, the facility began holding limited visits for offenders four days a week, Thursday through Sunday, with three shifts per day. So far, more than 200 offenders have seen visitors.

On Aug. 25, additional cleaning supplies were allocated to offenders, supplementing the cleaning cloths and cleansers that have been distributed since May.

On Aug. 30, a second out-of-cell time was added to the schedule. Offenders how have two daily 30-minute periods of out-of-cell time for phone calls, showers and other activities.

Sept. 4: Limited hot meal service begins. Offenders and staff are served a hot lunch daily. Sack lunches, prepared on site with fresh ingredients, will continue to be served for the morning and evening meals.

An offender council meeting is scheduled for Sept. 13.

The number of offender workers performing their regular job duties has increased. Offenders are working in food service, Missouri Vocational Enterprises, the canteen, clothing issue, maintenance, plumbing, medical units, housing units, showers, hospice care and visiting.

Continuing Services and Activities

Daily phone calls

Mail service

Daily showers

Canteen items

Scheduled healthcare appointments

Medications

Mental health services

Scheduled chaplain appointments

Religious materials

Law library materials

Books and personal items

Attorney visits and phone calls

Laundry service

Cleaning supplies

Ice