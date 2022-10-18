Crime victim holds suspect at gunpoint until Livingston County authorities arrive

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A crime victim held a suspect at gunpoint who was illegally on the property and believed to have been involved with a vehicle theft earlier this month. That according to Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox, who reported on October 17th that 34-year-old John Andrew Orton was taken into custody after the incident in the 9000 block of Highway 190 on October 3rd.

Orton is on parole in Missouri for an alleged felony drug violation and resisting arrest. He was incarcerated in the Caldwell County Jail. Cox notes Orton has since been charged in Livingston County with alleged second-degree burglary and tampering with a motor vehicle.

The sheriff reports his office was notified of people stealing a 1991 Aerostar van from private property. Orton allegedly claimed to have a flat tire, pulled onto the property, and initially refused to identify who was with him that reportedly stole the van.

Investigation showed Orton’s vehicle contained several stolen items owned by the victim of the auto theft. Additional evidence reportedly stolen from the property owner was located near the vehicle with the alleged flat tire. Cox says Orton claimed the property in the vehicle was his and not the crime victims.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office has processed a building on the property, which was burglarized during the incident. The van and other contents have not yet been recovered, but they are suspected to have gone to the Saint Joseph area.

The sheriff’s office is continuing the investigation and working with multiple agencies in Missouri to identify and potentially clear other crimes in Livingston County and elsewhere. They are also working to identify and charge the other person or persons who allegedly were with Orton on October 3rd.

