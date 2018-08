Park staff at Crowder State Park of Trenton will present information about animals that can be seen and heard at night during a hike at the park.

The Creatures of the Night Hike will be held September 1st from 8:30 to 9:30. Participants are asked to meet staff at the Shelter 3 parking lot.

Those attending are encouraged to dress appropriately for the weather as well as wear closed-toed shoes and insect repellent.

Like this: Like Loading...