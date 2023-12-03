Creative bakers shine at Trenton’s gingerbread competition

Local News December 3, 2023
Gingerbread competition or contest news graphic
Downtown Trenton was abuzz with festive spirit on Friday as Arts Alive sponsored a gingerbread contest, one of the Christmas activities in the area. 

Megan Miller emerged as a standout participant, clinching first place in the professional category. Her skill and creativity also earned her the People’s Choice Award, a recognition determined by public voting.

The contest also highlighted other talented individuals. In the individuals category, Lisa Daniels secured the first place, showcasing her exceptional gingerbread crafting skills. The group division was dominated by the team of Don, Aubrey, and Lilee Dalrymple, who impressed the judges with their collaborative creation.

This inaugural gingerbread contest featured ten entries and was hailed as a huge success by Dan Maxey of Arts Alive. The event not only showcased the baking talents of Trenton’s residents but also added to the city’s holiday cheer.

Photos are available on the Arts Alive Facebook page at this link.

