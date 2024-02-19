Crash west of Kahoka injures man from Wyaconda

February 19, 2024
An accident occurred on Clark County Road 156, approximately five miles west of Kahoka, Missouri, at 9:30 p.m. on February 17, 2024, resulting in serious injuries to a local man.

Daniel J. Doyle, 56, from Wyaconda, Missouri, was driving a 2013 Buick Enclave westbound when his vehicle crossed the center line, veered off the left side of the roadway, and collided with an embankment.

Doyle, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, suffered serious injuries. He was transported by the Clark County Ambulance to Scotland County Memorial Hospital for treatment. The Buick Enclave sustained moderate damage and was released to a sober driver following the incident.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Department, along with local ambulance services, responded to the scene to assist.

