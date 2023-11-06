Crash west of Chillicothe injures man from Jefferson City

Local News November 6, 2023 Digital Correspondent
Accident-Crash graphic
Share
Tweet
Print
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
More

A single-vehicle accident occurred approximately half a mile west of Chillicothe on Sunday evening, November 5th. At around 8:15 p.m., a 2004 Chevrolet Venture, driven by 23-year-old Bradley R. Davis from Jefferson City, Missouri, was involved in the crash.

Davis was traveling westbound on LIV 2164 when he approached the intersection of LIV 235. The vehicle then traveled off the northwest corner of the intersection, descended an embankment, and overturned. The Chevrolet Venture came to a halt facing southwest, on its wheels, but was described as a total loss and will be towed at a later time.

Bradley R. Davis sustained moderate injuries due to the accident. It was reported that Davis was not utilizing a seat belt at the time of the accident. Following the crash, he was taken by private vehicle to Hedrick Medical Center for treatment.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene of the accident. 

Post Views: 360
Share
Tweet
Print
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
More

Sharing

Digital Correspondent

https://www.kttn.com/

This article was written by our Digital Correspondent, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, such as a news release or information provided by one of the KTTN/KGOZ staff, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt. If the information is provided by a news release, credit is generally given to the person, entity or organization that provided the news release. The final article is then examined by a real person and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of, or all three of our stations.