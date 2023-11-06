Crash west of Chillicothe injures man from Jefferson City

A single-vehicle accident occurred approximately half a mile west of Chillicothe on Sunday evening, November 5th. At around 8:15 p.m., a 2004 Chevrolet Venture, driven by 23-year-old Bradley R. Davis from Jefferson City, Missouri, was involved in the crash.

Davis was traveling westbound on LIV 2164 when he approached the intersection of LIV 235. The vehicle then traveled off the northwest corner of the intersection, descended an embankment, and overturned. The Chevrolet Venture came to a halt facing southwest, on its wheels, but was described as a total loss and will be towed at a later time.

Bradley R. Davis sustained moderate injuries due to the accident. It was reported that Davis was not utilizing a seat belt at the time of the accident. Following the crash, he was taken by private vehicle to Hedrick Medical Center for treatment.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene of the accident.