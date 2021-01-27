Crash totals two vehicles on snow-covered Interstate 35

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports a Polo man sustained minor injuries when the Smart Car he drove slid off snow-covered Interstate 35 in Clay County on Thursday morning, January 27th

An ambulance transported 56-year-old John Tarkington to the Liberty Hospital. No injuries were reported for the pickup driver, 52-year-old Timothy Beers of Turney.

The vehicles traveled south on I-35 before the car went off the road to the right near mile marker 28.2. The car returned to the road, slid into the left lane, and was hit by the pickup. Both vehicles ran off the road and came to rest in the median.

The vehicles were totaled and both drivers wore seat belts.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office and Kearney Police Department assisted at the scene of the crash.

Related