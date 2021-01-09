Crash south of Trenton injures Chillicothe man

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

A Chillicothe resident was hurt early Saturday south of Trenton when the sports utility vehicle he was driving traveled off Highway 65.

Twenty-one-year-old David Corbin of Chillicothe walked to Wright Memorial Hospital, located at the south edge of Trenton, even though his injuries were described as moderate.

The crash happened one mile south of Trenton as the southbound SUV went off the left side of the road and hit a culvert.

Damage to the vehicle was listed as extensive, and Corbin was wearing a seat belt.

The Trenton Police Department assisted the highway patrol.

Related