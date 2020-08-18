Crash sends Cameron woman to hospital; later arrested for DWI

One person was injured, then was arrested, late Monday afternoon in a single-vehicle accident in rural Clinton county.

Twenty-five-year-old Brittany Hand of Cameron was taken by Holt Fire and Rescue to Liberty Hospital with minor injuries.

The sports utility vehicle was northbound on Highway 33 when it traveled off the right side of the road; the driver over-corrected; causing the SUV to come back across the road and go off the left side where it struck an embankment.

Extensive damage was noted to the SUV in the 5:15 pm Monday wreck four miles south of Lathrop. Hand was using a seat belt.

The state patrol accused Brittany Hand of driving while intoxicated for drugs, possession of marijuana, operating a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, driving without a valid license and failure to display valid license plates.

She was released for medical treatment at the hospital.

