In Adair County, 12-miles miles southwest of Kirksville, a Green City woman received moderate injuries when a southbound pickup began sliding on snow-covered Highway 11, traveled off the east side, and struck a fence.

Twenty-four-year-old Kylie Perez was taken to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville. The pickup was driven by her husband, 37-year-old Lino Perez-Cosme, who wasn’t hurt.

Perez-Cosme was using a seat belt while his wife was not. The truck received moderate damage.

