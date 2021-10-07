Crash on rural country road injures two and demolishes both vehicles

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Two people, including a teenager, were taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph following a northwest Missouri crash on Wednesday afternoon. The accident on a country road occurred when the two vehicles met at the crest of a hill approximately five miles west of Bolckow.

A 15-year-old boy was driving a sports utility vehicle eastbound on 410th Street while a car, westbound on the same road, was driven by 47-year-old Eric Billings. The middle-of-the-road collision occurred as they came over a hill demolishing both vehicles.

Injuries were serious for both drivers. A passenger in the Billings car, a 13-year-old girl, received minor injuries and refused medical attention.

All three occupants have addresses of Barnard, Missouri.

The report noted the teenage boy was not using a seat belt while Billings and his passenger did have seat belts on.

Related