Crash on Route K near La Belle leaves one injured and car totaled

State News September 20, 2024 Digital Correspondent
A two-vehicle crash occurred on Route K, eight miles north of La Belle, Missouri, on September 19, 2024, at 9:39 p.m., according to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The accident involved a 2015 Mack truck and a 2019 Kia Sorento.

The crash happened when the 2019 Kia Sorento, driven by 54-year-old Tina M. Walker of Quincy, Illinois, failed to yield to the eastbound 2015 Mack truck, driven by 50-year-old Paul R. Hatfield of Lewistown, Missouri. Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident.

The 2019 Kia Sorento was totaled and had to be towed from the scene by Woody Wurtzberger, while the 2015 Mack truck sustained minor damage and was driven from the scene.

Walker suffered minor injuries and was transported by Lewis County Ambulance to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Illinois. Hatfield was uninjured in the crash.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department and the Western Lewis County Fire Department.

